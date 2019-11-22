Championship
West Brom15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion's longest serving player Chris Brunt has made 414 appearances since joining the Baggies from Sheffield Wednesday in August 2007
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

West Brom take on Sheffield Wednesday minus midfielders Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers, whose bookings in the 1-0 win at Hull took both to five - and earned them an automatic one-game ban.

Owls old boy Chris Brunt, Gareth Barry, Rekeem Harper and Filip Krovinovic are all in contention to plug the two gaps.

Wednesday manager Garry Monk has a fully-fit squad to choose from to face the Championship leaders.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is available after missing three league matches.

The Owls have not won in three games since Luongo limped out of the 1-0 home victory over Stoke on 22 October, in which he scored the winner, and have dropped from third to eighth in the table, now eight points behind table-topping Albion.

Kosovo striker Atdhe Nuhiu and Scotland defender Liam Palmer, though, are fit to play following international duty.

Barry, Brunt, Kieran Gibbs and Chris Willock all stepped up their match fitness in the Baggies reserves' 4-0 Central League Cup midweek win over Port Vale, while Albion also have the option of redeploying Ahmed Hegazi or Semi Ajayi.

Match facts

  • West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten in six league matches against Sheffield Wednesday since a 1-0 home defeat in April 2007.
  • Sheffield Wednesday's seven league wins this season have been against teams currently in the bottom eight in the division.
  • Only Cardiff City have had more goals from substitutes in the Championship this season (8) than West Brom (6).
  • Wednesday boss Garry Monk's two previous managerial visits to The Hawthorns have both ended in defeat - with Swansea in February 2015 and Birmingham City in March 2019.
  • Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers has been involved in 814 open-play sequences in the Championship this season - more than any other player.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
