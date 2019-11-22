Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

Birmingham City top scorer Lukas Jutkiewicz scored on his last trip to Huddersfield with Blues in February 2018, in the fourth round of the FA Cup

Huddersfield Town are expected to bring in Jan Gorenc Stankovic to replace fellow defender Tommy Elphick for the visit of Birmingham City.

Stankovic came on for Elphick when he suffered a knee ligament injury in the 3-1 loss at Preston, while striker Fraizer Campbell (hamstring) and left-back Jaden Brown (ankle) are doubts.

Blues captain Harlee Dean serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Midfielder Gary Gardner (knee) is also still out after a month-long lay-off.

Huddersfield, who have Jonathan Hogg available again after a one-game ban, start the game in 19th placed, six points behind 13th-placed Blues, who have lost their last two games.

The Terriers' defeat at Deepdale prior to the international break was their first defeat in eight matches.

Match facts