Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

Huddersfield Town are expected to bring in Jan Gorenc Stankovic to replace fellow defender Tommy Elphick for the visit of Birmingham City.
Stankovic came on for Elphick when he suffered a knee ligament injury in the 3-1 loss at Preston, while striker Fraizer Campbell (hamstring) and left-back Jaden Brown (ankle) are doubts.
Blues captain Harlee Dean serves the second game of a three-match ban.
Midfielder Gary Gardner (knee) is also still out after a month-long lay-off.
Huddersfield, who have Jonathan Hogg available again after a one-game ban, start the game in 19th placed, six points behind 13th-placed Blues, who have lost their last two games.
The Terriers' defeat at Deepdale prior to the international break was their first defeat in eight matches.
Match facts
- Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City last met in the FA Cup fourth round in February 2018, when the then Premier League Terriers won 4-1 in extra time in the replay at St Andrew's, after both games had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.
- Blues are unbeaten in nine away league visits to Huddersfield since losing 3-0 under Trevor Francis in October 1996.
- Huddersfield have not won consecutive home league matches since beating Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion in Oct/Nov 2017.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Blues have lost more away Championship matches than any other team (30).
- Huddersfield are the only team still yet to score via a corner in the Championship this season.
- Birmingham have only scored twice in open play in their eight away Championship games.