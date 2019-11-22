Charlton Athletic v Cardiff City
-
- From the section Championship
Neil Harris takes charge of Cardiff for the first time after being appointed on 16 November, replacing Neil Warnock.
The Bluebirds will have captain Sean Morrison available for the trip to The Valley with the centre-back having recovered from a broken wrist.
Midfielder Joe Ralls (groin) and striker Robert Glatzel (hamstring) are doubts, while Danny Ward is suspended.
Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, who has been out with a knee injury since September, is "touch and go" to return.
Addicks boss Lee Bowyer says he may not be able to field seven substitutes, with a number of senior players ruled out.
Darren Pratley is suspended and fellow midfielders Sam Field and Jonny Williams both have knee injuries.
Goalkeeper Ben Amos (finger), defender Lewis Page (Achilles), midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring) and striker Tomer Hemed are also sidelined
Teenage midfielder Albie Morgan has been recalled from a loan spell at National League side Ebbsfleet United to bolster the squad.
Match facts
- Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic have not met since a goalless Championship draw in February 2016.
- Charlton have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against Cardiff - a 4-1 defeat in March 1985.
- Cardiff have won just two of their last 26 away league visits to London.
- Charlton have not lost three consecutive league matches since March 2018.
- Charlton's Chuks Aneke, who has made 11 appearances as a substitute this season, has played more times in the Championship this season without starting a match than any other player.