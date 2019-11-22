Championship
Luton15:00Leeds
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Leeds United

Liam Cooper
Leeds captain Liam Cooper missed out for Scotland in the international break with a groin injury
Luton Town are likely to be without Chelsea loanee midfielder Izzy Brown as he struggles to recover from a hamstring injury to face his old club.

Striker Danny Hylton is yet to feature this season after knee surgery, and is expected to miss out once again for Graeme Jones' 21st-placed side.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper was omitted for Scotland after a groin problem but could return for his club.

Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas may also figure despite a knock.

Match facts

  • Luton Town have won one of their last nine league matches against Leeds United - including a 5-1 hammering at Kenilworth Road in October 2006.
  • Leeds won on their last visit to Kenilworth Road, in the League Cup in 2016, but have not won in three league visits since December 1992, 2-0, in their top-flight title-winning campaign.
  • Luton have lost four consecutive league matches, their worst run since March-April 2015, when the Hatters lost seven League Two games in a row.
  • After winning their first four away league games of the season, Leeds have now not won in four away league games (D2 L2).
  • Luton have given the most minutes to English players in the Championship this season (12,161).
  • Leeds have conceded the fewest goals from open play in the Championship this season (4). Opponents Luton have conceded the joint most (25).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
