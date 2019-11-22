Newport County v Oldham Athletic

Newport midfielder Josh Sheehan is suspended for the League Two visit of Oldham.

The 24-year-old must serve a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards in the league this term.

Tom King, who rushed back from international duty with Wales to sit on the bench in the midweek FA Cup replay against Grimsby, could return in goal.

Oldham boss Dino Maamria, formerly an assistant at Newport, will check on the fitness of defenders Zak Mills and David Wheater.

Desire Azankpo, who scored against Fleetwood, could get more action as he comes back from a lay-off but fellow forward Johan Branger is still out.

Newport have picked up just one point from their last three League Two games, whilst Oldham have only one win in their last seven.