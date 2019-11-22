League Two
Newport15:00Oldham
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Oldham Athletic

Newport midfielder Josh Sheehan is suspended for the League Two visit of Oldham.

The 24-year-old must serve a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards in the league this term.

Tom King, who rushed back from international duty with Wales to sit on the bench in the midweek FA Cup replay against Grimsby, could return in goal.

Oldham boss Dino Maamria, formerly an assistant at Newport, will check on the fitness of defenders Zak Mills and David Wheater.

Desire Azankpo, who scored against Fleetwood, could get more action as he comes back from a lay-off but fellow forward Johan Branger is still out.

Newport have picked up just one point from their last three League Two games, whilst Oldham have only one win in their last seven.

Saturday 23rd November 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00ExeterExeter City
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00BradfordBradford City
  • SalfordSalford City15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • WalsallWalsall15:00StevenageStevenage

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon1810353122933
2Forest Green179442011931
3Bradford169342415930
4Crewe179352722530
5Exeter188642320330
6Cheltenham1685327141329
7Northampton188462619728
8Port Vale187742423128
9Newport167631713427
10Colchester177552216626
11Plymouth177552520526
12Salford186662328-524
13Cambridge186572319423
14Mansfield185672625121
15Macclesfield175661720-321
16Crawley185672530-521
17Leyton Orient185582430-620
18Grimsby155462020019
19Scunthorpe184682325-218
20Carlisle1853101931-1218
21Walsall1853101426-1218
22Oldham173771826-816
23Morecambe1835101630-1414
24Stevenage172781221-913
View full League Two table

