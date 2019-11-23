Scottish Premiership
Celtic15:00Livingston
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1210113672931
2Rangers1210113572831
3Aberdeen137332015524
4Motherwell137152019122
5Kilmarnock135351215-318
6Ross County133551528-1314
7Livingston133461619-313
8Hibernian122641623-712
9Hearts122551517-211
10Hamilton132561424-1011
11St Johnstone122461228-1610
12St Mirren12228716-98
