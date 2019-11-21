West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are the eighth club that Jose Mourinho has managed, and his third in the Premier League

TEAM NEWS

West Ham trio Mark Noble, Jack Wilshire and Michail Antonio all trained this week and are available after injuries.

However, Manuel Lanzini is out with a fractured collarbone and joins Lukasz Fabianski on the sidelines.

New Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has revealed Jan Vertonghen and Tanguy Ndombele both face fitness tests due to respective hamstring and groin issues.

Goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm and midfielder Erik Lamela are certain absentees.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: If Liverpool's contentious Champions League final penalty hadn't been given last season, might Mauricio Pochettino still be in a job?

It's not the most drastic downfall of a manager from Europe's peak. Bayern's Jupp Heynckes won the 2013 trophy yet was immediately replaced by Pep Guardiola. But Heynckes knew that was coming. Pochettino didn't. This was brutal. The club's failure to clear out disgruntled wantaways undermined him.

Tottenham fans hated Jose Mourinho at Chelsea. He'll have to hit the ground running. Jimmy Greaves knew that when he made the same trip, via Italy. He hit a hat-trick on his debut.

If Mourinho has the same impact, pressure will mount for Manuel Pellegrini. He badly needs a win. This will be as fierce as they come.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "[Mauricio] Pochettino was a manager who did a lot of good work for a lot of years for Tottenham. Now they have another experienced manager, Jose Mourinho.

"He's not my friend, but he's not my enemy. We have different ways of thinking about football. I think he only took charge yesterday, so probably we will see Tottenham playing in a similar way."

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho: "I told the players that one of the reasons I decided to come was them. I tried to buy some of them for different clubs and couldn't, some of them I didn't even try because it was impossible. I am not just saying that now, I have said it for years.

"I want to respect the base of work that they have done for five years, it is an update not a change. I am here to try and understand why the results in the last year in the Premier League were not good.

"I am not here to make dramatic changes and create confusion in their brains. I am going to be very careful."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham could secure consecutive league wins over Tottenham for the first time since 2013-14.

The away side has won five of the last six meetings in all competitions, including both league games last season.

West Ham have scored 53 Premier League goals against Spurs, more than versus any other team.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost four of their past five league games, drawing the other.

The Hammers have managed only three victories in their past 26 league matches played in November (D10, L13).

No club has conceded more second-half home goals than West Ham's eight (equal with Norwich).

Goalkeeper Roberto has conceded 12 goals in 507 Premier League minutes - a goal every 42 minutes.

Robert Snodgrass could become the second player to score in three consecutive league matches at the London Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur