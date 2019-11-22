Everton v Norwich City

Norwich have not scored an away goal since Teemu Pukki's strike on the opening day of the season against Liverpool.

TEAM NEWS

Everton pair Bernard and Fabian Delph will have respective knee and hamstring injuries assessed.

Forward Moise Kean, who was dropped from the squad against Southampton for arriving late to a team meeting, will be involved.

Norwich's Josip Drmic could be out for eight weeks with a "muscle fibre" injury, while Jamal Lewis is also unavailable.

Christoph Zimmermann could feature for the first time since August.

Kenny McLean and Teemu Pukki have both recovered from minor injuries sustained on international duty.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Everton will this week celebrate the centenary of the birth of Harry Catterick, who twice led the club to the old First Division Championship title, in 1963 and 1970.

Recapturing those glory days must seem a distant dream. This season, 10 of Everton's 14 points have come at Goodison Park, so they will start as favourites against a Norwich side who have an away record of one draw and five defeats.

Teemu Pukki hasn't scored for Norwich since their last victory against Manchester City two months ago. Norwich will be hoping the three goals he scored for Finland last week to help his country qualify for their first major finals will help him rediscover his goalscoring touch in the Premier League.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Everton manager Marco Silva: "It's another must-win game for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have had a poor spell in recent weeks, but with their late equaliser against Tottenham and then their victory at Southampton, things appear a bit rosier for them at the moment.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton have lost just one of the past 12 Premier League meetings, winning five and drawing six.

Norwich are winless in their last six top-flight trips to Goodison Park (D2, L4).

However, the Canaries did win the most recent meeting, a 2-0 League Cup triumph at Goodison Park in September 2016.

Everton

Everton are attempting to win consecutive Premier League matches for only the second time in 2019.

Their tally of 14 points after 12 matches is five fewer than they had at this stage last season.

They could lose four games in a row against promoted sides for the first time since February 2001.

Everton have conceded a league-high eight goals (excluding penalties) from set-pieces this season.

Marco Silva has lost all three of his Premier League home games against sides starting the day bottom of the table.

Norwich City