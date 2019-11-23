Inverurie Loco Works v Broxburn Athletic
-
Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Inverurie Loco Works
- 23Reid
- 2Souter
- 5Watson
- 6Broadhurst
- 3Mitchell
- 7Dingwall
- 8Hunter
- 4Burnett
- 11Stott
- 9Gauld
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 1Cook
- 14Michie
- 15Reid
- 16McLean
- 17Watt
- 18Cooper
- 19Angus
Broxburn Athletic
- 1Wallace
- 2Beesley
- 5Gavin
- 4Townsley
- 3Donaldson
- 7Grant
- 6Linton
- 8Scott
- 11Kelly
- 10Locke
- 9Miller
Substitutes
- 12Ross
- 14Binnie
- 15Gibson
- 16Nimmo
- 17Richards
- 18Hamilton
- 21Donaghue
- Referee:
- Calum Scott