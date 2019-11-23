Scottish Cup - Third Round
Inverurie Loco Works15:00Broxburn Athletic
Venue: Harlaw Park, Scotland

Inverurie Loco Works v Broxburn Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Inverurie Loco Works

  • 23Reid
  • 2Souter
  • 5Watson
  • 6Broadhurst
  • 3Mitchell
  • 7Dingwall
  • 8Hunter
  • 4Burnett
  • 11Stott
  • 9Gauld
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 1Cook
  • 14Michie
  • 15Reid
  • 16McLean
  • 17Watt
  • 18Cooper
  • 19Angus

Broxburn Athletic

  • 1Wallace
  • 2Beesley
  • 5Gavin
  • 4Townsley
  • 3Donaldson
  • 7Grant
  • 6Linton
  • 8Scott
  • 11Kelly
  • 10Locke
  • 9Miller

Substitutes

  • 12Ross
  • 14Binnie
  • 15Gibson
  • 16Nimmo
  • 17Richards
  • 18Hamilton
  • 21Donaghue
Referee:
Calum Scott

