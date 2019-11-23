Scottish Cup - Third Round
Elgin15:00Alloa
Venue: Borough Briggs, Scotland

Elgin City v Alloa Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Spark
  • 7MacEwan
  • 8Cameron
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11O'Keefe
  • 10Sutherland
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Loveland
  • 14McHardy
  • 15Sopel
  • 16Hay
  • 17Wilson
  • 18Thomson
  • 21Kelly

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Deas
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Robertson
  • 19Thomson
  • 11Flannigan
  • 10Trouten
  • 17O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 16Gilhooley
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Top Stories