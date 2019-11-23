Elgin City v Alloa Athletic
-
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3Spark
- 7MacEwan
- 8Cameron
- 6Dingwall
- 11O'Keefe
- 10Sutherland
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Loveland
- 14McHardy
- 15Sopel
- 16Hay
- 17Wilson
- 18Thomson
- 21Kelly
Alloa
- 41MacDonald
- 2Taggart
- 4Deas
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 8Robertson
- 19Thomson
- 11Flannigan
- 10Trouten
- 17O'Hara
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 16Gilhooley
- 20O'Donnell
- 23Gillespie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie