Scottish Cup - Third Round
Morton15:00Brora Rangers
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v Brora Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 6Jacobs
  • 3Welsh
  • 5Grant
  • 16Strapp
  • 7Millar
  • 32King
  • 8McAlister
  • 17Lyon
  • 11McHugh
  • 14Salkeld

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 9Muirhead
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 18Blues
  • 19Cadden
  • 21Sutton
  • 28Livingstone

Brora Rangers

  • 1Malin
  • 2Pickles
  • 4Williamson
  • 5Nicolson
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Kelly
  • 8MacLean
  • 6Morrison
  • 11Morrison
  • 9MacRae
  • 10Gillespie

Substitutes

  • 12Brindle
  • 14Wagenaar
  • 15Wallace
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Davidson
  • 18Mackay
  • 20Martin
Referee:
Craig Napier

