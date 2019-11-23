Foul by Jamie Hamilton (BSC Glasgow).
East Fife v BSC Glasgow
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21Hart
- 6Watson
- 4Murdoch
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 14Watt
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 7Denholm
- 15Dowds
- 20Boyd
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 2Dunsmore
- 9Cosgrove
- 10Healy
- 12Hunter
- 17Duggan
- 18Church
BSC Glasgow
- 1Marshall
- 2McCormack
- 5Smith
- 6McMillan
- 3Mills
- 7Hamilton
- 8Hughes
- 11McNab
- 4Anderson
- 9Orr
- 20Collins
Substitutes
- 12Grehan
- 14McKay
- 15Lindsay
- 16Marshall
- 17Bell
- 18Northcott
- 21Barr
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Live Text
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Hamilton (BSC Glasgow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, BSC Glasgow 1. Thomas Orr (BSC Glasgow) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robbie McNab following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Jamie McCormack (BSC Glasgow) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.