Scottish Cup - Third Round
East Fife0BSC Glasgow1

East Fife v BSC Glasgow

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 21Hart
  • 6Watson
  • 4Murdoch
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Watt
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 7Denholm
  • 15Dowds
  • 20Boyd

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 9Cosgrove
  • 10Healy
  • 12Hunter
  • 17Duggan
  • 18Church

BSC Glasgow

  • 1Marshall
  • 2McCormack
  • 5Smith
  • 6McMillan
  • 3Mills
  • 7Hamilton
  • 8Hughes
  • 11McNab
  • 4Anderson
  • 9Orr
  • 20Collins

Substitutes

  • 12Grehan
  • 14McKay
  • 15Lindsay
  • 16Marshall
  • 17Bell
  • 18Northcott
  • 21Barr
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Live Text

Foul by Jamie Hamilton (BSC Glasgow).

Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jamie Hamilton (BSC Glasgow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, BSC Glasgow 1. Thomas Orr (BSC Glasgow) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robbie McNab following a fast break.

Attempt missed. Jamie McCormack (BSC Glasgow) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

