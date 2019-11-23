Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 23McMillan
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 7Shiels
- 18Frizzell
- 8Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 24Crossan
- 10McCluskey
- 17Layne
Substitutes
- 4Langan
- 9Tierney
- 11Scullion
- 12Pettigrew
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 11MacKintosh
- 6Irvine
- 8Robertson
- 7Tapping
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Burns
- 14Docherty
- 15Coupe
- 16Forbes
- 17Jackson
- 21McGuff
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce