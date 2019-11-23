Scottish Cup - Third Round
Dumbarton15:00Forfar
Venue: C&G Systems Stadium, Scotland

Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 23McMillan
  • 22McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 7Shiels
  • 18Frizzell
  • 8Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 24Crossan
  • 10McCluskey
  • 17Layne

Substitutes

  • 4Langan
  • 9Tierney
  • 11Scullion
  • 12Pettigrew

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Robertson
  • 7Tapping
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Burns
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Coupe
  • 16Forbes
  • 17Jackson
  • 21McGuff
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

