Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Auchinleck Talbot v Arbroath
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Auchinleck Talbot
- 1Leishman
- 2Lyle
- 4McPherson
- 5McCracken
- 3Pope
- 10Boylan
- 6Healy
- 8Wilson
- 11Samson
- 7Hyslop
- 9Wilson
Substitutes
- 12Glasgow
- 14Shankland
- 15McDowall
- 16Young
- 17White
- 18Wilson
- 20Hewitt
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 7Gold
- 5O'Brien
- 4Little
- 3Hamilton
- 14Spence
- 6Whatley
- 18MurphySubstituted forStewartat 45'minutes
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 15Donnelly
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 9Doris
- 10Swankie
- 12Kader
- 16Stewart
- 19Stirling
- 20Campbell
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Keir Samson (Auchinleck Talbot).
Second Half
Second Half begins Auchinleck Talbot 1, Arbroath 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Scott Stewart replaces James Murphy because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Auchinleck Talbot 1, Arbroath 0.
Attempt missed. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dwayne Hyslop (Auchinleck Talbot).
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Gordon Pope (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greig Spence (Arbroath).
Dwayne Hyslop (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Murphy (Arbroath).
Brian Boylan (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Neil McPherson.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Leishman.
Attempt saved. James Murphy (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dwayne Hyslop (Auchinleck Talbot).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Stephen Wilson.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gordon Pope.
Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Willie Lyle.
Attempt blocked. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Kieran Healy (Auchinleck Talbot).
Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Graham Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot).
Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kieran Healy (Auchinleck Talbot).
Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Auchinleck Talbot. Conceded by Michael McKenna.
Brian Boylan (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Auchinleck Talbot 1, Arbroath 0. Dwayne Hyslop (Auchinleck Talbot) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Neil McPherson (Auchinleck Talbot).
Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.