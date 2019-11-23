Scottish Cup - Third Round
Partick Thistle0Penicuik Athletic0

Partick Thistle v Penicuik Athletic

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 43Saunders
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Hall
  • 2Williamson
  • 16Palmer
  • 12Cole
  • 17Slater
  • 3Penrice
  • 11Harkins
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 6McGinty
  • 9Miller
  • 15Robson
  • 18Mansell
  • 23De Vita
  • 24Kakay

Penicuik Athletic

  • 1Watt
  • 20Forbes
  • 4Young
  • 18Stevenson
  • 5Page
  • 8Jones
  • 6Connelly
  • 15Ponton
  • 14McCrory-Irving
  • 11Tansey
  • 9Watson

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 3Baptie
  • 7Kateleza
  • 10Somerville
  • 13Swain
  • 16Stewart
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

