First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Clyde 1.
Stirling Albion v Clyde
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Currie
- 3Creaney
- 5McLean
- 6McGregor
- 2McGeachie
- 11Willis
- 7Jardine
- 4Nicoll
- 8Nguene Bikey
- 9Heaver
- 10Mackin
Substitutes
- 12Thomson
- 14Banner
- 15Wilson
- 16Docherty
- 17Binnie
- 18Wright
- 19Hawke
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 3McNiff
- 5Rumsby
- 4Howie
- 2DuffieSubstituted forLamontat 43'minutes
- 11Smith
- 6Grant
- 8McStay
- 10Cuddihy
- 7Wallace
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Allison
- 14McNiven
- 15McMullin
- 16Lamont
- 17Petkov
- 18Johnston
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Hand ball by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Clyde 1. Darren Smith (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tony Wallace.
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Kieran Duffie because of an injury.
Foul by Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion).
Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ray Grant.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Paul Willis (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Attempt saved. Sean Heaver (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).
Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by James Creaney.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.