Scottish Cup - Third Round
Queen of Sth15:00Queen's Park
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Queen's Park

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 5Brownlie
  • 14McCarthy
  • 3Holt
  • 15Lyon
  • 6Pybus
  • 8Kidd
  • 7Murray
  • 10Oliver
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 17Osman
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay
  • 25Paton

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 4Little
  • 6Clark
  • 5Jamieson
  • 3Summers
  • 11Block
  • 8Main
  • 2Mortimer
  • 10Galt
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 7Lidouren

Substitutes

  • 12Grant
  • 14Moore
  • 15Purdue
  • 16Gibson
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Foy
  • 20Herraghty
Referee:
David Dickinson

