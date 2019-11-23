Queen of the South v Queen's Park
-
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2Mercer
- 5Brownlie
- 14McCarthy
- 3Holt
- 15Lyon
- 6Pybus
- 8Kidd
- 7Murray
- 10Oliver
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 17Osman
- 20Leighfield
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
- 25Paton
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 4Little
- 6Clark
- 5Jamieson
- 3Summers
- 11Block
- 8Main
- 2Mortimer
- 10Galt
- 9Kouider-Aissa
- 7Lidouren
Substitutes
- 12Grant
- 14Moore
- 15Purdue
- 16Gibson
- 17Thomson
- 18Foy
- 20Herraghty
- Referee:
- David Dickinson