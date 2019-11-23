Scottish Cup - Third Round
Stranraer0Dunfermline0

Stranraer v Dunfermline Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Cummins
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 22Hamill
  • 6McManus
  • 77Stirling
  • 7Hilton
  • 14Elliott

Substitutes

  • 10Murphy
  • 11Smith
  • 15Jones
  • 18Dangana
  • 21Burgess

Dunfermline

  • 1ScullySubstituted forGillat 23'minutes
  • 2Comrie
  • 14Devine
  • 4Martin
  • 24Edwards
  • 11Dow
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 27McCann
  • 10Ryan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 7Thomson
  • 8Beadling
  • 9McGill
  • 16Morrison
  • 20Gill
  • 26Todd
  • 39Fenton
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Stranraer 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).

Cameron Gill (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jordan Allan (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).

Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).

Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).

Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Lewis Martin.

Attempt missed. Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.

Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).

Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Cameron Gill replaces Ryan Scully because of an injury.

(Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kyle Turner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ryan Scully.

Attempt saved. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories