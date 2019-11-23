Sutton United v Bromley
-
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|20
|12
|1
|7
|37
|24
|13
|37
|2
|Bromley
|21
|10
|7
|4
|37
|27
|10
|37
|3
|Solihull Moors
|21
|11
|3
|7
|32
|21
|11
|36
|4
|Halifax
|21
|11
|3
|7
|29
|25
|4
|36
|5
|Yeovil
|20
|11
|2
|7
|32
|22
|10
|35
|6
|Torquay
|21
|10
|4
|7
|39
|32
|7
|34
|7
|Harrogate
|21
|9
|6
|6
|30
|27
|3
|33
|8
|Woking
|21
|8
|8
|5
|30
|26
|4
|32
|9
|Notts County
|21
|8
|7
|6
|32
|23
|9
|31
|10
|Dover
|20
|9
|4
|7
|25
|25
|0
|31
|11
|Stockport
|21
|9
|4
|8
|24
|31
|-7
|31
|12
|Dag & Red
|21
|8
|6
|7
|28
|25
|3
|30
|13
|Boreham Wood
|21
|8
|5
|8
|29
|24
|5
|29
|14
|Hartlepool
|21
|7
|7
|7
|29
|29
|0
|28
|15
|Barnet
|21
|7
|7
|7
|28
|28
|0
|28
|16
|Eastleigh
|20
|7
|7
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|28
|17
|Maidenhead United
|21
|7
|4
|10
|24
|24
|0
|25
|18
|Chesterfield
|20
|5
|7
|8
|27
|33
|-6
|22
|19
|Aldershot
|21
|6
|4
|11
|20
|30
|-10
|22
|20
|Fylde
|20
|5
|6
|9
|24
|36
|-12
|21
|21
|Sutton United
|20
|4
|7
|9
|20
|26
|-6
|19
|22
|Wrexham
|20
|4
|7
|9
|22
|29
|-7
|19
|23
|Ebbsfleet
|21
|4
|6
|11
|30
|40
|-10
|18
|24
|Chorley
|21
|2
|10
|9
|17
|37
|-20
|16