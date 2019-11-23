First Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Dundee 0.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 10Doran Cogan
- 8Carson
- 24Trafford
- 12McHattie
- 17Storey
- 9White
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 7Keatings
- 19Todorov
- 21MacKay
- 26Harper
- 27Machado
- 36Hyde
Dundee
- 20Hazard
- 3McGhee
- 5Forster
- 6Meekings
- 21Mackie
- 8Byrne
- 14Dorrans
- 4Ness
- 10McGowan
- 28Hemmings
- 11McDaid
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 7Todd
- 12Ferrie
- 17McPake
- 18Johnson
- 19Robertson
- 22Moore
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Mackie (Dundee).
Hand ball by Graham Dorrans (Dundee).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Graham Dorrans (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Miles Storey (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sean Mackie (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordon Forster (Dundee).
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Inverness CT 1, Dundee 0. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Carson following a fast break.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Jamie Ness (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Miles Storey.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Ness (Dundee).
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.