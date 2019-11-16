Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Scotland, St Johnstone, Brighton, Leeds, Morton, Inverness

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts have held discussions with former West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End manager Alan Irvine about the vacancy at Tynecastle, while the Edinburgh club are likely to approach Motherwell next week for permission to talk to Stephen Robinson. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts' managerial search will move to the next stage after they interviewed Jack Ross, who has since become Hibernian head coach, former Dundee boss Neil McCann, Stuart McCall, who last managed Scunthorpe United, and Steve Cotterill, who left Birmingham City in March 2018, and are now preparing approaches for targets already employed elsewhere. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Head coach Steve Clarke, who had been linked with vacancy at Stoke City, re-stated his commitment to Scotland by saying that only Real Madrid might tempt him away from his attempt to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals. (The National)

Michael O'Neill, who is taking charge of Northern Ireland final two Euro 2020 qualifiers despite becoming Stoke City manager, has not ruled out standing down before the play-offs next march. St Johnstone's Tommy Wright and Motherwell's Stephen Robinson have been linked with the national job. (Daily Mail, print edition)

French striker Odsonne Edouard could miss more than half of Celtic's European qualifiers next year after revealing he hopes to be chosen for under-23 football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics from 23 July to 8 August. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara says he is ignoring reports of a move away from Ibrox, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United reportedly interested in the Finland international and a £10m fee suggested for the 23-year-old who cost the Glasgow club just £50,000 when he switched from Dundee. (Daily Record)

Steven Naismith is to captain Scotland against Cyprus on Saturday in the absence of the injured Andrew Robertson, with the 33-year-old Hearts forward ending a year-long wait for a 50th cap following injury problems. (The Herald)

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi's hope of making his debut for Albania against Andorra was thwarted by a delay in documentation and his chances of playing against France are hindered by a slight leg injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic have concerns over Mohamed Elyounoussi after the on-loan Southampton winger was sent home from international duty with Norway with a foot knock. (Evening Times)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle could be struggling for a management team for Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Clyde, with manager John Robertson and first-team coach Barry Wilson struck with a virus after assistant manager Scott Kellacher was sent to hospital with suspected meningitis. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Rangers winger Gregg Wylde, who left Livingston in September, is on trial with Greenock Morton. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

HMRC chief executive Jim Harra personally sent a letter to the editor of The Times over 'inaccurate and partial reporting' of Rangers' tax issues after the newspaper claimed the taxman had made a £50m "blunder" over the true extent of Oldco club's tax liability.(The Scotsman)