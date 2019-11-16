Padraig Amond: Striker signs extended Newport County contract

Padraig Amond joined Newport from Hartlepool in August 2017

Newport County striker Padraig Amond has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the League Two club until at least June 2022.

The 31-year-old Irishman has scored 44 goals in 129 appearances since arriving at Rodney Parade from Hartlepool United in August 2017.

"I am delighted to have signed a new contract," Amond said.

"I'm extremely happy and settled at the club and have loved my time here so far."

Amond is Newport's top scorer this season with seven goals in 19 appearances, helping Michael Flynn's side into the play-off places.

"I am delighted that Podge has extended his contract with the club," said manager Flynn.

"He was one of the first signings I made as manager and has been an integral part of the club's positive progression over the past few seasons."

The Exiles host Grimsby Town in their FA Cup first-round replay on Wednesday, 20 November - which will be shown live on BBC Two Wales - before Oldham Athletic arrive at Rodney Parade in the league the following Saturday.