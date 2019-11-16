Johnny Wheeler: Former Liverpool and Bolton winger dies aged 91

Johnny Wheeler played for Tranmere, Bolton and Liverpool in the 1950s and 60s

Former Liverpool and Bolton Wanderers player Johnny Wheeler has died at the age of 91.

After starting his career at Tranmere Rovers, Wheeler made more than 180 appearances for Bolton, including the 1953 FA Cup final defeat by Blackpool.

The winger left for Liverpool in 1956 and made 177 appearances for the Reds, scoring 23 goals, and captained the side in the 1958-59 season.

Wheeler was capped once by England in 1954.

In that game, he helped England beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in the British Home Championships.

Following his retirement in 1963, Wheeler went on to become assistant trainer at Bury.