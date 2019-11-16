Scottish League One: Airdrieonians go top as Falkirk are held at Dumbarton

Dale Carrick (centre) scored Airdrieonians' second goal

Airdrieonians move to the top of Scottish League One after a 2-0 win away at Stranraer as promotion rivals Falkirk were held 1-1 at Dumbarton.

A 90th-minute penalty saved the Bairns from a second straight defeat.

Second-half goals from Calum Gallagher and Dale Carrick handed Airdrieonians a fourth consecutive win.

Fifth-placed Montrose's six-game winning run was ended as were held 0-0 away to Peterhead, who are now unbeaten in three outings.

The Blue Toon move six points clear of Stranraer at the bottom.

With Forfar Athletic inactive because of the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, Stranraer slip behind the Loons on goal difference after Airdrieonians made up for being held 2-2 at home by the same opponents in September.

Gallagher's 10th goal of the season, followed by fellow forward Carrick's fourth in four games secured the visitors' third consecutive win at Stair Park.

It moves them two points clear of Raith Rovers and East Fife, both of whom did not have a game, but Falkirk missed their chance to move ahead of the Fife duo.

Isaac Layne's early close-range finish looked likely to send the Bairns back-to-back defeats after last weekend's loss to the new leaders.

However, Declan McManus fired his ninth goal of the season after Ryan McGeever was ruled to have handle in the penalty box.