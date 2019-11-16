Scottish League Two: Leaders Cove, Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath all win

Mitch Megginson scored his 13th goal of the season for Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers stay five points clear at the top of Scottish League Two after a 3-0 defeat of Brechin City as their two nearest challengers also won.

Edinburgh City twice came from behind to beat Albion Rovers 3-2 thanks to two penalties, one a stoppage-time winner, to remain second.

Cowdenbeath edged out Queen's Park 1-0 to remain in touch in third.

But fourth-placed Annan Athletic slip seven points adrift of Cowden after losing 2-0 away to Stirling Albion.

Bottom side Brechin looked to be heading to a creditable draw away to Cove as they looked to end a run of four consecutive defeats until Mitch Megginson struck after 78 minutes.

The striker's 13th goal of the season was followed within another five minutes by a second from on-loan Dundee United midfielder Declan Glass, with Scott Ross heading a third in stoppage time to secure the hosts' fourth consecutive win.

Edinburgh, now without a defeat in five games and without a loss at home in eight, looked to be in trouble against Albion Rovers.

Scott Roberts gave the visitors the lead shortly before half-time, but Danny Handling equalised shortly after the break as he secured his eighth goal of the season after Callum Crane fouled by Aron Lynas.

Daniel Scally restored the lead, but Jonathan Court cancelled that out and Blair Henderson won it in the dying seconds from the penalty spot after being fouled by Callum Home.

Cowdenbeath ended a run of five games without a win to rekindle their promotion challenge as they and Queen's Park both had a player sent off.

The hosts held on to a lead given to them by Robbie Buchanan's close-range strike despite David Cox being sent off for violent conduct after only 57 minutes.

Ryan Finnie followed in stoppage time as Queen's Park failed to secure a third straight win.

Stirling's recovery from a dismal start was ended when Cove ended their seven-game unbeaten run last weekend, but they are now without a loss at home in six after a comfortable win over an Annan side who were themselves seeking a third straight win.

Daniel Jardine headed the home side into the lead just before the break and veteran striker Darryl Duffy fired the second midway through the second half.