Paul Caddis: Swindon Town re-sign defender on short-term deal

Swindon Town have re-signed free agent Paul Caddis, seven years after the versatile defender left the Robins.

Caddis, 31, left Bradford City in the summer and has been training with Swindon for several weeks.

The Scot, who can also play in midfield, captained Swindon when they won the League Two title in 2011-12.

"He is a very good trainer, very fit and a good footballer as well - and, above all, his attitude is spot on," said Swindon manager Richie Wellens.

