Dean Whitehead: Shrewsbury Town appoint ex-Stoke midfielder as coach

Dean Whitehead came off the bench for Stoke City in their 2011 FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City

Dean Whitehead has left his role as Huddersfield's Under-19 coach to join Sam Ricketts' staff at Shrewsbury Town.

The 37-year-old made more than 550 league appearances in his career for Oxford United, Sunderland, Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield.

Joe Parkinson left his coaching position at Shrewsbury last week to become Dave Challinor's assistant at National League club Hartlepool United.

Whitehead took a coaching role with the Terriers after retiring in 2018.

Chairman Phil Hodgkinson said: "We are all disappointed to see Dean leave the club, but he had ambitions to coach in first-team football and this was a good opportunity for him.

"We saw Dean as a valuable member of staff, so we worked hard to get suitable compensation for him."