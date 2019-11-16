Warren Feeney: Ards boss steps down to take charge of Bulgarian club OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad

Feeney took the Ards job last February after Colin Nixon's departure

Warren Feeney has left Championship club Ards to take charge of second-tier Bulgarian club OFC Pirin Blagoevgrad.

The Ards board met on Saturday morning and agreed not to stand in the way of their manager's desire to take the full-time position.

The Bulgarian club has ties to Premier League club Leicester City.

Former Northern Ireland striker Feeney, 38, managed Linfield during the 2014-15 season before stints as assistant boss at Newport County and Notts County.

In February of this year, he took over as Ards manager following Colin Nixon's departure but was unable to prevent their drop to the Championship after they lost the promotion-relegation play-off against Carrick Rangers.

His playing career included stints at Leeds United, Bournemouth, Stockport County, Luton, Cardiff City and Plymouth Argyle and he won 46 Northern Ireland caps between 2002 and 2011.

The south western Bulgarian club have been beaten finalists in their country's domestic cup competitions on fourth occasions and former Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov played for the club's youth's academy.