Leasing.com Trophy second-round draw: Holders Portsmouth draw Northampton

Ellis Harrison helped Portsmouth maintain their progress in the competition they won in 2018-19

Holders Portsmouth have been drawn against Northampton Town in the Leasing.com Trophy second round after topping Group J in the south section.

Pompey, who beat Sunderland before a competition record crowd of 85,021 in last year's final, were undefeated in their three group matches.

League One leaders Ipswich Town face a trip to fellow promotion chasers Peterborough United.

Seven Premier League academy sides were also in the last-32 draw.

Manchester City and Manchester United's under-21 sides drew Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers respectively, although in both cases the ties have been switched to their opponents' home grounds.

Chelsea's under-21s go to Walsall, Newport go to Brighton's development squad while Leicester Under-21s host Doncaster.

Salford City, in their first season in the competition, welcome the Wolves youngsters and Fleetwood drew Everton Under-21s.

MK Dons, who lifted the trophy in 2008, host 2017 winners Coventry City.

The competition is regionalised up until the quarter-finals, when the draw becomes open.

Ties will be played in the week commencing 2 December.

South Section

Colchester United v Stevenage

Walsall v Chelsea Under-21s

Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s v Newport County

Portsmouth v Northampton

MK Dons v Coventry City

Exeter v Oxford United

Peterborough v Ipswich

Bristol Rovers v Leyton Orient

North Section

Port Vale v Mansfield Town

Accrington Stanley v Bolton Wanderers

Leicester City Under-21s v Doncaster Rovers

Salford City v Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s

Everton Under-21s v Fleetwood Town

Manchester City Under-21s v Shrewsbury Town*

Blackpool v Scunthorpe United

Manchester United Under-21s v Tranmere Rovers*