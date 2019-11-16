Leasing.com Trophy second-round draw: Holders Portsmouth draw Northampton
- From the section Football
Holders Portsmouth have been drawn against Northampton Town in the Leasing.com Trophy second round after topping Group J in the south section.
Pompey, who beat Sunderland before a competition record crowd of 85,021 in last year's final, were undefeated in their three group matches.
League One leaders Ipswich Town face a trip to fellow promotion chasers Peterborough United.
Seven Premier League academy sides were also in the last-32 draw.
Manchester City and Manchester United's under-21 sides drew Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers respectively, although in both cases the ties have been switched to their opponents' home grounds.
Chelsea's under-21s go to Walsall, Newport go to Brighton's development squad while Leicester Under-21s host Doncaster.
Salford City, in their first season in the competition, welcome the Wolves youngsters and Fleetwood drew Everton Under-21s.
MK Dons, who lifted the trophy in 2008, host 2017 winners Coventry City.
The competition is regionalised up until the quarter-finals, when the draw becomes open.
Ties will be played in the week commencing 2 December.
South Section
Colchester United v Stevenage
Walsall v Chelsea Under-21s
Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s v Newport County
Portsmouth v Northampton
MK Dons v Coventry City
Exeter v Oxford United
Peterborough v Ipswich
Bristol Rovers v Leyton Orient
North Section
Port Vale v Mansfield Town
Accrington Stanley v Bolton Wanderers
Leicester City Under-21s v Doncaster Rovers
Salford City v Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s
Everton Under-21s v Fleetwood Town
Manchester City Under-21s v Shrewsbury Town*
Blackpool v Scunthorpe United
Manchester United Under-21s v Tranmere Rovers*