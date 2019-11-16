European Championship Qualifying - Group G
Slovenia1Latvia0

Slovenia v Latvia

Line-ups

Slovenia

  • 1Oblak
  • 20Stojanovic
  • 5StrunaBooked at 14mins
  • 17Mevlja
  • 13Jokic
  • 7Ilicic
  • 6KrhinSubstituted forBijolat 74'minutes
  • 8Kurtic
  • 21VerbicBooked at 70minsSubstituted forBezjakat 90+1'minutes
  • 11VuckicSubstituted forZajcat 62'minutes
  • 9Sporar

Substitutes

  • 2Korun
  • 3Balkovec
  • 4Blazic
  • 10Zajc
  • 12Belec
  • 14Bezjak
  • 15Bijol
  • 16Vidmar
  • 18Rep
  • 22Milec
  • 23Matavz

Latvia

  • 23Steinbors
  • 18SavalnieksBooked at 59mins
  • 4Dubra
  • 2Maksimenko
  • 8Jurkovskis
  • 16Tarasovs
  • 3OssBooked at 58mins
  • 9IkaunieksSubstituted forUldrikisat 72'minutes
  • 11FjodorovsBooked at 47mins
  • 22GutkovskisBooked at 23minsSubstituted forLaizansat 85'minutes
  • 6KamessSubstituted forPunculsat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vanins
  • 5Laizans
  • 7Rugins
  • 10Stuglis
  • 12Ozols
  • 13Kigurs
  • 14Ciganiks
  • 15Grjaznovs
  • 17Cernomordijs
  • 19Jagodinskis
  • 20Uldrikis
  • 21Punculs
Referee:
Radu Marian Petrescu

Match Stats

Home TeamSloveniaAway TeamLatvia
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home24
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Slovenia 1, Latvia 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Slovenia 1, Latvia 0.

Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia).

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Roman Bezjak replaces Benjamin Verbic.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.

Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Petar Stojanovic.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Eriks Punculs replaces Vladimirs Kamess.

Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Olegs Laizans (Latvia).

Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andraz Sporar with a through ball.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Olegs Laizans replaces Vladislavs Gutkovskis because of an injury.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Kaspars Dubra.

Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miha Zajc.

Attempt saved. Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miha Zajc.

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis.

Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).

Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Jaka Bijol replaces Rene Krhin.

Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Miha Mevlja.

Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Latvia. Roberts Uldrikis replaces Davis Ikaunieks.

Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Igors Tarasovs (Latvia).

Attempt saved. Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Igors Tarasovs with a headed pass.

Booking

Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia).

Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Bojan Jokic (Slovenia).

Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.

Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miha Zajc.

Substitution

Substitution, Slovenia. Miha Zajc replaces Haris Vuckic.

Attempt blocked. Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andraz Sporar.

Booking

Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76013362718
2Czech Rep75021310315
3Kosovo73221312111
4Montenegro8035322-193
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal74212061414
3Serbia74121515013
4Luxembourg7115714-74
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark74302251715
2Switzerland7421135814
3R. of Ireland733164212
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar7007225-230

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Wales732286211
4Slovakia6312108210
5Azerbaijan7016516-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain97202652123
2Sweden95312091118
3Romania94231710714
4Norway93511710714
5Faroe Islands9108427-233
6Malta9108225-233

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3Slovenia9423148614
4North Macedonia83231011-111
5Israel83231515011
6Latvia9009228-260

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium99003423227
2Russia97022882021
3Scotland94051318-512
4Cyprus93151414010
5Kazakhstan93151214-210
6San Marino9009146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy99002832527
2Finland9603158718
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze93151717010
6Liechtenstein9027228-262
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

