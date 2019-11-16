European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Russia 1-4 Belgium: Eden Hazard double as Red Devils continue flawless form

Thorgan Hazard, Eden Hazard
Thorgan Hazard (left), who plays for Borussia Dortmund, celebrated with his brother, Real Madrid star Eden

Eden Hazard scored twice as Belgium continued their perfect record in Euro 2020 qualifying with a thumping win over Russia.

The Red Devils, who had already qualified, were three goals up by half-time through Eden Hazard's double and a strike by his brother Thorgan.

Romelu Lukaku then added a fourth before Georgi Dzhikiya netted a late consolation for the hosts.

Belgium will play their final Group I qualifier at home to Cyprus on Tuesday.

Russia, who had also already booked their place at the finals, were blown away in the first half following a scintillating attacking display from Roberto Martinez's side.

The away side took the lead midway through the first half when Thorgan Hazard picked up his brother's pass, cut inside and fired into the top corner.

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard then fired home Lukaku's knock-down to double their lead before slotting home to make it 3-0 on 40 minutes.

Russia did improve after the break, but their shaky backline was unable to stop Lukaku scoring his 54th international goal when he drove infield and fired past Guilherme Marinato with 18 minutes left.

However, there was something to celebrate for the home crowd when Dzhikiya poked in a rebound late on.

Russia will close their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign in San Marino on Tuesday (19:45 GMT).

Line-ups

Russia

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 5Semenov
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 23PetrovBooked at 3mins
  • 7Ozdoev
  • 11ZobninSubstituted forKuzyaevat 62'minutes
  • 20Ionov
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 18ZhirkovSubstituted forBakaevat 50'minutes
  • 22DzyubaSubstituted forKomlichenkoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Chistyakov
  • 4Karavaev
  • 6Belyaev
  • 8Akhmetov
  • 9Kuzyaev
  • 10Bakaev
  • 12Shunin
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 16Dzhanaev
  • 17Fomin
  • 19Komlichenko
  • 21Erokhin

Belgium

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 4Boyata
  • 3VermaelenSubstituted forDenayerat 67'minutes
  • 21Castagne
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 6Witsel
  • 16T Hazard
  • 14MertensSubstituted forTielemansat 52'minutes
  • 10E Hazard
  • 9LukakuSubstituted forBatshuayiat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Denayer
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Carrasco
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Sels
  • 15Cobbaut
  • 17Origi
  • 18Vanaken
  • 19Praet
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Dendoncker
  • 23Batshuayi
Referee:
Artur Manuel Soares Dias

Match Stats

Home TeamRussiaAway TeamBelgium
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home13
Away3

Live Text

Match ends, Russia 1, Belgium 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Russia 1, Belgium 4.

Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Russia).

Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nikolay Komlichenko (Russia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Daler Kuzyaev.

Sergey Petrov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

Foul by Nikolay Komlichenko (Russia).

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Thorgan Hazard.

Attempt missed. Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Jason Denayer.

Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Nikolay Komlichenko replaces Artem Dzyuba.

Goal!

Goal! Russia 1, Belgium 4. Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

Attempt saved. Daler Kuzyaev (Russia) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrey Semenov.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Dedryck Boyata.

Attempt blocked. Zelimkhan Bakaev (Russia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.

Andrey Semenov (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Michy Batshuayi replaces Romelu Lukaku.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Jason Denayer.

Goal!

Goal! Russia 0, Belgium 4. Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

Timothy Castagne (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Zelimkhan Bakaev (Russia).

Substitution

Substitution, Belgium. Jason Denayer replaces Thomas Vermaelen.

Attempt missed. Magomed Ozdoev (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergey Petrov.

Attempt saved. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Belgium).

Aleksey Ionov (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Russia. Daler Kuzyaev replaces Roman Zobnin.

Timothy Castagne (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Thomas Vermaelen.

Axel Witsel (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Artem Dzyuba (Russia).

Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Timothy Castagne.

Eden Hazard (Belgium) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia).

Youri Tielemans (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

