European Championship Qualifying - Group I
San Marino1Kazakhstan3

San Marino v Kazakhstan

Line-ups

San Marino

  • 12Benedettini
  • 11Battistini
  • 15Brolli
  • 6SimonciniBooked at 85mins
  • 13GrandoniSubstituted forCeccaroliat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9Mularoni
  • 21Golinucci
  • 17GolinucciSubstituted forLunadeiat 60'minutes
  • 3PalazziBooked at 54mins
  • 16NanniSubstituted forHirschat 64'minutes
  • 7Berardi

Substitutes

  • 1Zavoli
  • 2Vitaioli
  • 4D'Addario
  • 5Lunadei
  • 8Gasperoni
  • 10Giardi
  • 14Ceccaroli
  • 18Bernardi
  • 19Censoni
  • 20Hirsch
  • 22Tomassini
  • 23Simoncini

Kazakhstan

  • 12Nepogodov
  • 15Marochkin
  • 2Maliy
  • 18Shomko
  • 11VorogovskiySubstituted forMiroshnichenkoat 18'minutesBooked at 31mins
  • 5Kuat
  • 8TagybergenBooked at 44minsSubstituted forFedinat 66'minutes
  • 16Suyumbayev
  • 19Zainutdinov
  • 9Islamkhan
  • 7ShchetkinSubstituted forAimbetovat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pokatilov
  • 3Erlanov
  • 4Kerimzhanov
  • 6Abiken
  • 10Zhukov
  • 13Alip
  • 14Pertsukh
  • 17Aimbetov
  • 20Fedin
  • 21Miroshnichenko
  • 22Shatskiy
  • 23Logvinenko
Referee:
Ali Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamSan MarinoAway TeamKazakhstan
Possession
Home24%
Away76%
Shots
Home8
Away22
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, San Marino 1, Kazakhstan 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, San Marino 1, Kazakhstan 3.

Attempt missed. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross following a set piece situation.

Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).

Booking

Luca Ceccaroli (San Marino) is shown the yellow card.

Dmitri Miroshnichenko (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luca Ceccaroli (San Marino).

Attempt missed. Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

Attempt missed. Abat Aimbetov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.

Booking

Davide Simoncini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt missed. Abat Aimbetov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dmitri Miroshnichenko with a cross.

Attempt missed. Filippo Berardi (San Marino) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan).

Enrico Golinucci (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).

Substitution

Substitution, San Marino. Luca Ceccaroli replaces Andrea Grandoni.

Goal!

Goal! San Marino 1, Kazakhstan 3. Filippo Berardi (San Marino) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Lunadei with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Filippo Berardi (San Marino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

Offside, Kazakhstan. Aleksandr Marochkin tries a through ball, but Abat Aimbetov is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.

Attempt blocked. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.

Dmytro Nepogodov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Cristian Brolli (San Marino).

Substitution

Substitution, Kazakhstan. Abat Aimbetov replaces Aleksey Shchetkin.

Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.

Attempt blocked. Marcello Mularoni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filippo Berardi.

Attempt saved. Aleksey Shchetkin (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxim Fedin.

Attempt missed. Enrico Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Maxim Fedin.

Foul by Dmitri Miroshnichenko (Kazakhstan).

Andrea Grandoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gafurzhan Suyumbayev.

Attempt missed. Aleksey Shchetkin (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxim Fedin with a cross.

Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marcello Mularoni (San Marino).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76013362718
2Czech Rep75021310315
3Kosovo73221312111
4Montenegro8035322-193
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal74212061414
3Serbia74121515013
4Luxembourg7115714-74
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands65011971215
2Germany65012061415
3Northern Ireland640287112
4Belarus7115412-84
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark74302251715
2Switzerland7421135814
3R. of Ireland733164212
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar7007225-230

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia7421146814
2Hungary740389-112
3Wales732286211
4Slovakia6312108210
5Azerbaijan7016516-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain97202652123
2Sweden95312091118
3Romania94231710714
4Norway93511710714
5Faroe Islands9108427-233
6Malta9108225-233

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland86111321119
2Austria85121771016
3Slovenia9423148614
4North Macedonia83231011-111
5Israel83231515011
6Latvia9009228-260

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium99003423227
2Russia97022882021
3Scotland94051318-512
4Cyprus93151414010
5Kazakhstan93151214-210
6San Marino9009146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy99002832527
2Finland9603158718
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze93151717010
6Liechtenstein9027228-262
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

