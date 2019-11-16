Hand ball by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).
Germany v Belarus
Line-ups
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 13Klostermann
- 4Ginter
- 2Koch
- 14Schulz
- 21Gündogan
- 6Kimmich
- 8Kroos
- 18Goretzka
- 20Gnabry
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 5Tah
- 10Brandt
- 11Amiri
- 12Leno
- 15Serdar
- 16Rudy
- 17Stark
- 19Waldschmidt
- 22ter Stegen
Belarus
- 1Gutor
- 21Matveychik
- 3Martynovich
- 4Naumov
- 5Polyakov
- 7Kovalev
- 18Maevski
- 2Dragun
- 23Nekhajchik
- 22Stasevich
- 19Laptev
Substitutes
- 6Bessmertny
- 8Sachivko
- 9Klimovich
- 10Pavlovets
- 11Skavysh
- 12Chichkan
- 13Zolotov
- 14Yablonski
- 15Kislyak
- 16Chernik
- 17Lisakovich
- 20Veretilo
- Referee:
- Orel Grinfeld
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Leon Goretzka (Germany).
Denis Polyakov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Denis Polyakov.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a headed pass.
Foul by Lukas Klostermann (Germany).
Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).
Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sergey Matveychik.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a cross.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aleksandr Gutor.
Attempt saved. Matthias Ginter (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).
Denis Laptev (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a cross.
Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sergey Matveychik.
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Offside, Belarus. Denis Laptev tries a through ball, but Yuri Kovalev is caught offside.
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ivan Maevski (Belarus).
Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann.
Foul by Nico Schulz (Germany).
Yuri Kovalev (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nikita Naumov.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.