European Championship Qualifying - Group C
Germany0Belarus0

Germany v Belarus

Line-ups

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 13Klostermann
  • 4Ginter
  • 2Koch
  • 14Schulz
  • 21Gündogan
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Kroos
  • 18Goretzka
  • 20Gnabry
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 5Tah
  • 10Brandt
  • 11Amiri
  • 12Leno
  • 15Serdar
  • 16Rudy
  • 17Stark
  • 19Waldschmidt
  • 22ter Stegen

Belarus

  • 1Gutor
  • 21Matveychik
  • 3Martynovich
  • 4Naumov
  • 5Polyakov
  • 7Kovalev
  • 18Maevski
  • 2Dragun
  • 23Nekhajchik
  • 22Stasevich
  • 19Laptev

Substitutes

  • 6Bessmertny
  • 8Sachivko
  • 9Klimovich
  • 10Pavlovets
  • 11Skavysh
  • 12Chichkan
  • 13Zolotov
  • 14Yablonski
  • 15Kislyak
  • 16Chernik
  • 17Lisakovich
  • 20Veretilo
Referee:
Orel Grinfeld

Match Stats

Home TeamGermanyAway TeamBelarus
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home17
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

Hand ball by Ilkay Gündogan (Germany).

Foul by Leon Goretzka (Germany).

Denis Polyakov (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Denis Polyakov.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a headed pass.

Foul by Lukas Klostermann (Germany).

Foul by Pavel Nekhajchik (Belarus).

Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sergey Matveychik.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a cross.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Aleksandr Gutor.

Attempt saved. Matthias Ginter (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Foul by Matthias Ginter (Germany).

Denis Laptev (Belarus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann with a cross.

Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Sergey Matveychik.

Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Offside, Belarus. Denis Laptev tries a through ball, but Yuri Kovalev is caught offside.

Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ivan Maevski (Belarus).

Attempt blocked. Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukas Klostermann.

Foul by Nico Schulz (Germany).

Yuri Kovalev (Belarus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Leon Goretzka (Germany) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Nikita Naumov.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76013362718
2Czech Rep75021310315
3Kosovo73221312111
4Montenegro8035322-193
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal74212061414
3Serbia74121515013
4Luxembourg7115714-74
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75111971216
2Germany75112061416
3Northern Ireland741287113
4Belarus8125412-85
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark74302251715
2Switzerland7421135814
3R. of Ireland733164212
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar7007225-230

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia8422147714
2Slovakia7412118313
3Hungary740389-112
4Wales732286211
5Azerbaijan7016516-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain97202652123
2Sweden95312091118
3Romania94231710714
4Norway93511710714
5Faroe Islands9108427-233
6Malta9108225-233

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland97111421222
2Austria96121871119
3Slovenia9423148614
4North Macedonia93241012-211
5Israel93241516-111
6Latvia9009228-260

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium99003423227
2Russia97022882021
3Scotland94051318-512
4Cyprus93151414010
5Kazakhstan93151214-210
6San Marino9009146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy99002832527
2Finland9603158718
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze93151717010
6Liechtenstein9027228-262
