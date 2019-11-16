Football gossip: Sancho, Lallana, Pereira, Coman, Demiral

From the section

Paris St-Germain are likely to be the biggest obstacle to Manchester United's bid to land Borussia Dortmund's £120m-rated England winger Jadon Sancho, 19. (Express)

PSG are also interested in Liverpool's England midfielder Adam Lallana, 31. (Mirror)

Manchester United are monitoring West Brom's Brazilian winger Matheus Pereira, 23, on loan from Sporting Lisbon. (Mirror)

Manchester City are considering a move for Bayern Munich's France winger Kingsley Coman, 23, if Leroy Sané joins the German champions as expected in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are preparing a bid for Turkey defender Merih Demiral, who could be sold by Juventus if the right offer is received for the 21-year-old. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are discussing a new contract with Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi, 32. (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton will target Eintracht Frankfurt's Portuguese forward Gonçalo Paciência, 25, in January after manager Marco Silva asked the club to bring in a striker. (Goal)

Roma will have to pay Manchester United £18m if they want to keep England defender Chris Smalling, 29, on a permanent basis. (Tuttosport, via Metro)

Tottenham will offer Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott, 17, a significant pay rise in an improved three-year deal. (Football Insider)

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 25, heavily linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, says he "feels the love" at Sporting Lisbon. (Goal)

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, claims Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted him to stay at Old Trafford prior to his £73m move to Inter Milan. (Mail)