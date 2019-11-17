Cristiano Ronaldo close to 100 Portugal goals: How many top international scorers can you name?

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has led his country to European Championship and Nations League glory

Cristiano Ronaldo could score his 100th Portugal goal on Sunday when they take on Luxembourg in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Juventus forward has netted 98 times for his country and is set to become only the second man to score a century of international goals.

Ronaldo is Portugal's top goalscorer by quite some distance. And that got us thinking - which other players hold the record for their respective nations?

We've put together a list of players from across the globe - you have six minutes to name as many of these countries' all-time leading scorers as you can. We've given you one - off you go...

