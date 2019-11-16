Euro 2020 qualifying: Ryan Giggs hails Wales improvement

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales ‘all guns blazing’ after Azerbaijan win

Manager Ryan Giggs praised Wales' win in Azerbaijan as one of the best performances of his reign.

The 2-0 victory in Baku means that, if Slovakia drop points in Croatia later on Saturday, Wales will qualify automatically for Euro 2020 if they beat Hungary in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Although Wales are relying on other results, Giggs believes his side have turned a corner.

"Some of the quality of play was outstanding," he said.

"Since the Azerbaijan game at home [in September], we've improved. We've played some difficult teams, Slovakia, Croatia, but overall the performances have improved.

"We started to gain some sort of momentum, which isn't easy in international football. The lads came into camp really confident. The last few games, it doesn't matter whose come in, they've all contributed.

"Azerbaijan is not an easy place to come and the pressure, so it's up there with one of our best performances."

Kieffer Moore's second international goal gave Wales a 10th-minute lead against Azerbaijan

Giggs and his players now face a nervous wait on Saturday, as they will be flying back to Wales from Azerbaijan while Slovakia will be facing Croatia.

"I'll ask nicely to the pilot if he can keep us updated on the score," Giggs joked.

"We have to do our job and we've done it tonight and try and put a bit of pressure on.

"But it's not nice wondering in the air what the score's going to be. We've done what we've got to do and now we've just got to hope Croatia do us a favour."

Ramsey and Bale fitness boost

As well as the result and performance, it was also an excellent evening's work for Wales on the fitness front.

They were able to take Gareth Bale off after an hour, managing the Real Madrid forward's workload after a month out injured.

Giggs replaced him with Aaron Ramsey, making his first appearance of the qualifying campaign after a series of injuries.

Having carefully balanced the two players' workloads, Giggs now hopes to be able to start both Bale and Ramsey for Tuesday's potentially pivotal fixture against Hungary.

"It was a difficult decision. I thought if both started, then at least one of them wouldn't be able to play on Tuesday," Giggs added.

"We've still got to assess it. It couldn't have gone any better regarding minutes - getting Gareth off pretty early and getting Aaron some minutes as well. When he came on he showed his quality, his composure.

"It's a quick turnaround. Gareth was blowing a little bit which you can expect, but hopefully I'll have the option to start both on Tuesday all being well."