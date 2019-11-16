Jersey Bulls beat Epsom and Ewell to register 15th-straight league win

Jersey Bulls play their home games at St Helier's Springfield Stadium

A first half penalty from captain Jay Giles and a late own goal was enough for Jersey Bulls to claim a 15th-successive league win as they beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 at Springfield.

The win means they have still won every competitive game they have played.

It keeps the side top of the Combined Counties League Division One table - they are now 16 points clear.

The match was the start of three back-to-back home games to see off November, with Cove visiting next weekend.