Jersey Bulls beat Epsom and Ewell to register 15th-straight league win

By Daniel Andrade

BBC Sport

Jersey Bulls
Jersey Bulls play their home games at St Helier's Springfield Stadium

A first half penalty from captain Jay Giles and a late own goal was enough for Jersey Bulls to claim a 15th-successive league win as they beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 at Springfield.

The win means they have still won every competitive game they have played.

It keeps the side top of the Combined Counties League Division One table - they are now 16 points clear.

The match was the start of three back-to-back home games to see off November, with Cove visiting next weekend.

Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 (h)
9 November: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (a)
16 November: Beat Cove 2-0 (h)

