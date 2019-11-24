Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Aberdeen
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1311114073334
2Rangers1210113572831
3Aberdeen137332015524
4Motherwell147162122-122
5Kilmarnock146351515021
6Hibernian133641924-515
7Ross County143561630-1414
8Livingston143471623-713
9Hearts132561520-511
10St Mirren13328917-811
11Hamilton132561424-1011
12St Johnstone122461228-1610
