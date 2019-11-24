St Johnstone v Aberdeen
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|13
|11
|1
|1
|40
|7
|33
|34
|2
|Rangers
|12
|10
|1
|1
|35
|7
|28
|31
|3
|Aberdeen
|13
|7
|3
|3
|20
|15
|5
|24
|4
|Motherwell
|14
|7
|1
|6
|21
|22
|-1
|22
|5
|Kilmarnock
|14
|6
|3
|5
|15
|15
|0
|21
|6
|Hibernian
|13
|3
|6
|4
|19
|24
|-5
|15
|7
|Ross County
|14
|3
|5
|6
|16
|30
|-14
|14
|8
|Livingston
|14
|3
|4
|7
|16
|23
|-7
|13
|9
|Hearts
|13
|2
|5
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|11
|10
|St Mirren
|13
|3
|2
|8
|9
|17
|-8
|11
|11
|Hamilton
|13
|2
|5
|6
|14
|24
|-10
|11
|12
|St Johnstone
|12
|2
|4
|6
|12
|28
|-16
|10