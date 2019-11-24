Scottish Premiership
Hamilton0Rangers1

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

Match report to follow.

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 31Southwood
  • 6Hunt
  • 24Easton
  • 40Hamilton
  • 2McGowan
  • 11Miller
  • 13Gogic
  • 28Smith
  • 3McMann
  • 8Davies
  • 99Ogboe

Substitutes

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 7Collar
  • 9Oakley
  • 14Cunningham
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 20Moyo
  • 21Want

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Helander
  • 31Barisic
  • 17Aribo
  • 8Jack
  • 18Kamara
  • 37Arfield
  • 9Defoe
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 10Davis
  • 11Ojo
  • 13Foderingham
  • 15Flanagan
  • 19Katic
  • 20Morelos
  • 24Stewart
Referee:
Steven McLean

Live Text

Lewis Smith (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).

Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Borna Barisic (Rangers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1311114073334
2Rangers1310213572832
3Aberdeen137332015524
4Motherwell147162122-122
5Kilmarnock146351515021
6Hibernian133641924-515
7Ross County143561630-1414
8Livingston143471623-713
9Hamilton142661424-1012
10Hearts132561520-511
11St Mirren13328917-811
12St Johnstone122461228-1610
View full Scottish Premiership table

