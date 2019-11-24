The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City Women12:30Man City Women
Venue: Stoke Gifford Stadium, England

Women's Super League: Bristol City v Manchester City

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

  • 1Baggaley
  • 12Allen
  • 4Matthews
  • 16Sargeant
  • 2Dykes
  • 5Brown
  • 8Humphrey
  • 11Wellings
  • 10Daniels
  • 25Chance
  • 19Robinson

Substitutes

  • 3Evans
  • 9Salmon
  • 13Cummings
  • 14Reilly
  • 17Strippel
  • 20Wilson

Man City Women

  • 26Roebuck
  • 11Beckie
  • 6Houghton
  • 4Bonner
  • 3Stokes
  • 15Hemp
  • 8Scott
  • 19Weir
  • 24Walsh
  • 25Wullaert
  • 18White

Substitutes

  • 7Coombs
  • 9Bremer
  • 10Stanway
  • 12Toland
  • 16Park
  • 34Benameur
  • 35Veiga Santiago Fidalgo

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women6510123916
2Man City Women65011211115
3Arsenal Women6501113815
4Man Utd Women740383512
5Everton Women640284412
6Tottenham Women630357-29
7Reading Women521279-27
8West Ham Women6204613-76
9Brighton Women7124511-65
10B'ham City Women510428-63
11Bristol City Women6033512-73
12Liverpool Women601518-71
View full The FA Women's Super League table

