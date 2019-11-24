Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Hayley Ladd.
Women's Super League: Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 4Turner
- 5McManus
- 21Turner
- 2Harris
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 18Hanson
- 14Groenen
- 11Galton
- 16James
Substitutes
- 3Okvist
- 7Toone
- 8Green
- 9Sigsworth
- 15Mikalsen
- 19Ross
- 20Smith
Brighton Women
- 1Walsh
- 8Barton
- 14Kerkdijk
- 21Le Tissier
- 3Gibbons
- 7Whelan
- 4Bowman
- 19Simpkins
- 11Nildén
- 15Green
- 27Le Garrec
Substitutes
- 5Whelan
- 9Umotong
- 10Natkiel
- 12Lundorf Skovsen
- 13Harris
- 20Williams
- 26Bance
- Referee:
- Steven Copeland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Lauren James (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Léa Le Garrec (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
(Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).
Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Attempt saved. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.