The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd Women1Brighton Women0

Women's Super League: Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 4Turner
  • 5McManus
  • 21Turner
  • 2Harris
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 18Hanson
  • 14Groenen
  • 11Galton
  • 16James

Substitutes

  • 3Okvist
  • 7Toone
  • 8Green
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 15Mikalsen
  • 19Ross
  • 20Smith

Brighton Women

  • 1Walsh
  • 8Barton
  • 14Kerkdijk
  • 21Le Tissier
  • 3Gibbons
  • 7Whelan
  • 4Bowman
  • 19Simpkins
  • 11Nildén
  • 15Green
  • 27Le Garrec

Substitutes

  • 5Whelan
  • 9Umotong
  • 10Natkiel
  • 12Lundorf Skovsen
  • 13Harris
  • 20Williams
  • 26Bance
Referee:
Steven Copeland

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Hayley Ladd.

Attempt saved. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).

Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Lauren James (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emily Simpkins (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Léa Le Garrec (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).

Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

(Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Manchester United Women).

Felicity Gibbons (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 0. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leah Galton.

Attempt saved. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.

Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Felicity Gibbons.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women6510123916
2Man City Women65011211115
3Arsenal Women6501113815
4Man Utd Women740383512
5Everton Women640284412
6Tottenham Women630357-29
7Reading Women521279-27
8West Ham Women6204613-76
9Brighton Women7124511-65
10B'ham City Women510428-63
11Bristol City Women6033512-73
12Liverpool Women601518-71
View full The FA Women's Super League table

