The FA Women's Super League
Everton Women12:30Tottenham Women
Venue: The Pure Stadium, England

Women's Super League: Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

Line-ups

Everton Women

  • 23Korpela
  • 14Morgan
  • 5van Es
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 17Graham
  • 15Pike
  • 8Kaagman
  • 10Magill
  • 11Kelly
  • 21Clemaron

Substitutes

  • 1Levell
  • 2Hinds
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 9Hughes
  • 13Stringer
  • 16Cain
  • 20Finnigan

Tottenham Women

  • 22Spencer
  • 3Percival
  • 11Schillaci
  • 6Filbey
  • 15Worm
  • 19Quinn
  • 8Peplow
  • 27Furness
  • 4Green
  • 16Graham
  • 9Dean

Substitutes

  • 1Morgan
  • 2Leon
  • 7Davison
  • 10Haines
  • 12Wynne
  • 14Addison
  • 23Ayane
Referee:
Michael Barlow

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women6510123916
2Man City Women65011211115
3Arsenal Women6501113815
4Man Utd Women740383512
5Everton Women640284412
6Tottenham Women630357-29
7Reading Women521279-27
8West Ham Women6204613-76
9Brighton Women7124511-65
10B'ham City Women510428-63
11Bristol City Women6033512-73
12Liverpool Women601518-71
View full The FA Women's Super League table

