Sheffield United v Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen five wins in six games in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United could be forced to change their defence for the first time in the league this season, with John Egan's head injury being assessed.

On-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson is ineligible, meaning Simon Moore is set to make his Premier League debut.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been ruled out for several weeks with an ankle injury, while Paul Pogba remains sidelined.

Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic are back in training but not yet available.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: It's testimony to Sheffield United's impressive start to life back in the top flight that they head into this fixture above Manchester United in the table. It's also a reflection of the inconsistencies of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. Either way, it's a scenario few would have predicted at the start of the season.

Manchester United will be well aware of the need to show real desire and strength heading to Bramall Lane if they are to get any kind of result. The win at Norwich is their only success on the road in 10 attempts, an area that has to improve.

Chris Wilder's remarkable journey sees him face United for the first time as a manager, and confidence within the Blades ranks couldn't be higher.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder on Simon Moore's first league appearance since May 2018: "Simon has been fantastic since he came into the football club.

"He was massive for us in the League One season. He's been patient but he'll be looking forward to Sunday."

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "It's a clear gap in the league between top four and I don't know how many teams within a range of three or four points. It's about consistency now.

"We turned a corner, we felt, performance-wise and with results after the last international break but it's so tight I'm just looking forward to this game. We need to have a good performance and result."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United have been brilliant so far this season but Manchester United are starting to look like a better team, just because Anthony Martial is fit again.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United were victorious against Manchester United on the opening day of the inaugural Premier League season in 1992. Brian Deane scored the first ever Premier League goal in that match.

However, the Blades have lost all five subsequent Premier League meetings, and the last seven in all competitions, by an aggregate score of 14-1.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are unbeaten in five Premier League games (W2, D3).

The Blades could win three consecutive top-flight home fixtures for the first time since August 1993.

They have conceded just nine goals after 12 league matches. Only Leicester, with eight goals conceded, have a better defensive record.

This is the latest in a season that the Blades have started a matchround in the top five of the top flight since January 1972.

United have 17 points after 12 matches, the highest tally at this stage of a Premier League campaign by a promoted club since West Ham's 19 in 2012-13.

They could become the first promoted club to reach 20 points after 13 Premier League matches since Hull City earned 21 in 2008-09. The Tigers finished one point above the relegation zone.

The Blades can equal the Premier League club records of three successive home victories and three consecutive home clean sheets.

Manchester United