Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Stoke, St Johnstone, Wrexham

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos are both on Crystal Palace's radar as the English Premier League club target a new striker in the January transfer market. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Stoke City are considering a January move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, the 22-year-old having been under consideration even before the appointment as manager of Michael O'Neill, who checked out the Englishman for eligibility in his role as Northern Ireland boss. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Hibernian could be set to fight it out with St Johnstone for the signature of former Easter Road defender Efe Ambrose, the Nigerian 31-year-old having been without a club since leaving Derby County in the summer. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Caretaker manager Austin MacPhee has been guaranteed at least one more audition for the Hearts job, with owner Ann Budge saying he will be in charge for Saturday's game against Kilmarnock before being interviewed for the permanent role. (Sunday Mail)

Neil Lennon says he does not regret stepping down as Celtic manager in May 2014 but never wants want to leave the club again after a successful start to his second stint as team boss. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Croatia left-back Borna Barisic admits he was close to leaving Rangers "around February or March" after suffering injury and loss of form in his first season at Ibrox. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has revealed his delight at grabbing his first goal for Colombia in six appearances as he netted a stoppage-time winner against Peru in Florida. (Sunday Mail)

MMA fighter Chris Bungard plans to have Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney accompany him into the ring when he faces Kurdish fighter Mario Saaed at Wembley Arena at Bellator London. (The National)

Wrexham fans trolled Rangers during Saturday's Challenge Cup game by unveiling a Celtic banner and scarves in the away end at Ibrox as the National League side were backed by 1000 travelling supporters as their team lost 2-0 to the Scottish Premiership club's under-21s. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie wants to have a revamped Hampden Park in place to host games at the 2030 World Cup as he admits the fan experience at the national stadium is nowhere near good enough. (Sunday Mail)

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie will call on the Scottish Professional Football League to call off fixtures before Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off and hopes broadcasters will agree to postpone games for the sake of the national team. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)