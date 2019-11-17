Cyprus 1-2 Scotland: Steve Clarke showing players how good a boss he is - Greg Taylor

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The players are beginning to see Clarke's talents'

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Kazakhstan Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 19 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC Scotland

Greg Taylor set up Scotland's winner against Cyprus then suggested the result showed the squad are realising how good Steve Clarke is as head coach.

Two wins in a row have taken their side above Saturday's hosts into third place in Euro 2020 qualifying Group I.

Left-back Taylor played under Clarke at Kilmarnock before joining Celtic.

"He's a top manager and the boys are starting, slowly but surely, to see that and winning games always helps," Taylor told BBC Scotland.

"I worked with the gaffer for two years before he took the job and I can't sing his praises high enough."

Taylor, who crossed for John McGinn to score in Nicosia, was playing only his second game in three months, with fellow summer signing Boli Bolingoli having nailed down the left-back spot since signing for Celtic from Rapid Vienna and Jonny Hayes being preferred as his deputy.

The 22-year-old Scot only got to earn his second cap for the national side after an injury to captain Andrew Robertson and with Arsenal having already asked for Kieran Tierney to be excused international duty as he continues his recovery from a hip injury.

"In football, it's about taking opportunities and, when you least expect it, you get them and hopefully I've done enough to keep my place for Tuesday and, beyond that, we all know it's all down to the gaffer," Taylor said.

He did not think his lack of game time would prevent him playing again in Scotland's final qualifier against Kazakhstan at Hampden.

"You keep a good base fitness," said the former Kilmarnock player. "It's important to do that regardless if you're playing or not. I played against St Mirren a couple of weeks back, so it wasn't all that long ago that I played.

"I know obviously it's not been ideal - not playing as much as I'd have liked. But you've just got to be patient - it's a massive team I'm at."

'To create the winning goal was nice'

Taylor thought, after Scotland controlled the first half, that Cyprus forced his side into "a battle" after Georgios Efrem's stunning equaliser.

"It was frustrating to lose a goal, but it was helluva finish from the boy," he said. "We showed good mentality and to go on and create for John - it's a great finish as well - and for that to be the winning goal was nice."

Scotland's hopes of qualifying from Group I had long gone, but Taylor hopes the win creates momentum as they prepare for the second chance afforded them by the Nations Cup.

"That's two on the bounce and hopefully we'll go and get three and we'll build for the play-offs in March," he said. "They're important, these two games. Obviously there's been a few call-offs, which is not ideal, but it's up to the boys out there to take their chance."