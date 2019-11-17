Ryan Hedges: Wales call up Aberdeen winger for Euro qualifier

Ryan Hedges won the last of his three Wales caps against Trinidad & Tobago in March 2019

Euro 2020 qualifier: Wales v Hungary Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 19 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales boss Ryan Giggs has called up Aberdeen winger Ryan Hedges for Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Hungary at Cardiff City Stadium.

The former Swansea City trainee, 24, has won three caps since making his debut in November 2017 against Panama.

After winning 2-0 in Azerbaijan on Saturday, Wales will qualify automatically for Euro 2020 if they beat Hungary on home turf.

Wales will have Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen available after suspension.

In Allen's absence in Baku, Joe Morrell - on loan at Lincoln City from Bristol City - impressed in the holding role as Wales largely nullified any threat from the home side.

The control Wales had allowed Giggs to substitute Gareth Bale after an hour, the forward not having played for Real Madrid for a month due to injury.

Aaron Ramsey has had his own injury problems at Juventus and the midfielder replaced Bale to enjoy a useful 30-minute workout ahead of the Hungary game, giving Giggs plenty to ponder before picking his starting XI on Tuesday.