2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Diedhiou hat-trick earns Senegal victory

Famara Diedhiou of Bristol City scored a hat-trick for Senegal away to eSwatini

A hat-trick from Famara Diedhiou helped Senegal win 4-1 away to eSwatini as the second round of group games in 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying got underway.

In other early matches on Sunday, there were wins for Burkina Faso, Mali, Uganda, South Africa and Benin.

Senegal, the 2019 Nations Cup runners-up, made it two wins from two in Group I in a match that was interrupted by a rain-storm.

Diedhiou had a chance to give Senegal an early lead against eSwatini but the Bristol City striker missed a 10th minute penalty.

He made amends in the second half in difficult conditions, scoring a quick-fire hat-trick with goals in the 59th, 66th and 68th minutes.

In an eventful match, eSwatini came straight back with a 70th minute goal from Fganelo Mamba but Mamba was then sent off shortly after his strike for two bookings.

Senegal took advantage and scored a fourth through Badou Ndiaye to make it 4-1 to the visitors.

Elsewhere, a brace from veteran striker Aristide Bance earned Burkina Faso a 2-1 victory away to South Sudan in Group B.

Burkina Faso veteran Aristide Bance

Bance, 35, put The Stallions 1-0 up in the 20th minute and added a second five minutes before half-time with South Sudan grabbing a late consolation goal.

Burkina Faso are second in Group B behind leaders Uganda who beat Malawi 2-0 in Kampala.

A 29th minute goal from Al Ittihad player Emmanuel Okwi and a second-half strike from Fahad Bayo gave the Cranes the victory to leave them on four points from two group games, ahead of Burkina Faso on goal difference.

Southampton midfielder Moussa Djenepo put Mali ahead in their 2-0 win away to Chad in Group A.

His 14th minute strike was followed by a goal on the stroke of half-time from Mohamed Camara.

Benin, who lost to Nigeria in their opening group L match, were 1-0 winners over Sierra Leone at home.

Jodel Dossou scored after 28 minutes to give Benin their first points of the campaign.

There was also a first victory of the 2021 Nations Cup qualifiers for South Africa who beat Sudan 1-0 at home.

A goal just before the break from Lebogang Phiri helped Bafana Bafana bounce back from their opening defeat to Ghana to secure the victory.

Five more matches were set to be played later on Sunday, with fixtures also scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The top two sides in 11 of the 12 groups will all advance to the 2021 finals in Cameroon.

Cameroon qualify for the finals as hosts but are taking part in the qualifying campaign to gain competitive match practice which means just one team from Group F will progress to the finals.

Sunday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations results: