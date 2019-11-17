Scotland: Eamonn Brophy replaces Lawrence Shankland in squad

From the section

Kilamrnock striker Eamonn Brophy won his first Scotland cap in June

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Kazakhstan Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 19 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC Scotland

Eamonn Brophy has been called up to the Scotland squad after Lawrence Shankland was ruled out of the final Group I Euro 2020 qualifier with Kazakhstan.

Kilmarnock striker Brophy, 23, who won his first cap against Cyprus in June, has three goals in 16 appearances this season.

Dundee United's Shankland was an unused substitute as Scotland won 2-1 on Saturday against Cyprus in Nicosia.

Steve Clarke's side host the Kazaks at Hampden on Tuesday.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth), David Marshall (Wigan Athletic), Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders: Michael Devlin (Aberdeen), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Ryan Porteous (Hibernian), Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock), Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday), Greg Taylor (Celtic)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich City), Lewis Morgan (Celtic), Graeme Shinnie (Derby County)

Forwards: Oliver Burke (Alaves, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), James Forrest (Celtic), Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United), Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian), Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock).