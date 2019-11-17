Football gossip: Emery, Upamecano, Rakitic, Edouard, Skriniar, Young, Chong

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been given a month to save his job. (Sun)

Manchester City are considering a January bid for RB Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano, 21. (90 Min)

Barcelona have rejected an offer from a Premier League club for Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic of around £13m, £17m short of their valuation of the former Sevilla player, 31. (Sport)

Crystal Palace will make a £20m bid for Celtic's French striker Odsonne Edouard, 21. (Sun)

Real Madrid and Barcelona could vie for Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 24, who has also been a target for Manchester United. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United and Arsenal are tracking Hartlepool's 17-year-old goalkeeper Brad Young. (Sun)

Manchester United are set for key talks with Tahith Chong's representatives as the club bid to thwart interest in the 19-year-old Dutch midfielder from Juventus. (Metro)

Chelsea are interested in Wigan's 17-year-old English forward Joe Gelhardt, who has also been monitored by Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Everton. (Star)

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 34, insists he has no problem with manager Maurizio Sarri following his recent substitutions. (Corriere dello Sport)

Eric Abidal has confirmed that Barcelona are interested in signing Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, 22, as a possible replacement for Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 32. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona sporting director Abidal has backed coach Ernesto Valverde and denied that the Catalan club are looking for a replacement. (Sport)

Barcelona considered their former player Thierry Henry, who has since taken charge at Montreal Impact, had Valverde not signed a new deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea's Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 26, wants to stay and fight for his place rather than leave in January. (Sun)

Genk and Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 21, has been linked with Liverpool and Napoli, and admits playing at Anfield would be "a dream". (Mirror)

Real Madrid's ex-Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard reckons his former club are only two or three players away from beating Liverpool to the Premier League title. (Star)

Former Tottenham striker Clive Allen, who had a spell as a kicker in American football, believes current Spurs hitman Harry Kane, 26, will one day move into the sport. (Star)