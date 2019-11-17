Tranmere v Wycombe: Fan arrested after Ryan Allsop reports homophobic abuse

Ryan Allsop helped Wycombe beat Tranmere 2-0 to go top of League One

A supporter has been arrested after Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop reported alleged homophobic abuse during their League One win at Tranmere on Sunday.

It is understood Allsop reported a comment to the referee at half-time.

In a statement, Tranmere said they have a "zero tolerance policy", adding the matter is being dealt with by police.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth praised Allsop for being "brave enough" to report the alleged incident, with the keeper completing the rest of the game.

"Whether it's racist or homophobic, whatever it is, we have to stamp this out," Ainsworth said.

"I have got to credit Ryan Allsop for being brave enough to stand up and say 'I'm reporting this', and I'll stand by him."

The Football Association is understood to be aware of the incident and will await more information from the referee's report and all parties involved before taking any potential action.

Responding to the allegation, Tranmere manager Micky Mellon said: "If people are proven to have done the wrong thing then they will be suitably punished as much as they can be."